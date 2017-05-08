Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades to make it safer
There are 4 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Sunday, titled Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades to make it safer. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:
If you ever drive out Reese Road, get off your cellphone and don't get distracted before you cross the narrow bridge just west of Bonnie Drive. A resident who lives in the area and uses the Columbus road weekly noted that westbound traffic faces a low shoulder and no guardrails if you run off the road.
Join the discussion below
|
“Maker of poetry, art & music”
Since: Dec 08
23,500
|
#1 13 hrs ago
Reese Road is a major crosstown traffic route, seems improvements are long since due for being made.
|
#2 13 hrs ago
Yes, it does seem that improvements are long since overdue.
|
“Maker of poetry, art & music”
Since: Dec 08
23,500
|
#3 12 hrs ago
That road runs through an older residential area and there's probably hesitation with encouraging extra traffic, but it is used for crosstown traffic so improvements would be safer.
|
United States
|
#4 1 hr ago
Needs a sidewalk....
|
|
