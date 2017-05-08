Section of Reese Road could use some ...

Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades to make it safer

There are 4 comments on the Ledger-Enquirer.com story from Sunday, titled Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades to make it safer. In it, Ledger-Enquirer.com reports that:

If you ever drive out Reese Road, get off your cellphone and don't get distracted before you cross the narrow bridge just west of Bonnie Drive. A resident who lives in the area and uses the Columbus road weekly noted that westbound traffic faces a low shoulder and no guardrails if you run off the road.

Will Dockery

#1 13 hrs ago
Reese Road is a major crosstown traffic route, seems improvements are long since due for being made.
Kelly

San Jose, CA

#2 13 hrs ago
Yes, it does seem that improvements are long since overdue.
Will Dockery

#3 12 hrs ago
That road runs through an older residential area and there's probably hesitation with encouraging extra traffic, but it is used for crosstown traffic so improvements would be safer.
JF Cooper

United States

#4 1 hr ago
Needs a sidewalk....
