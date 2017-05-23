Second suspect pleads not guilty to home invasion on South Lumpkin Road
About four months after a Columbus man was robbed at gunpoint in his South Lumpkin Road home , officials have arrested a second suspect in the Jan. 25 incident. Michael Antonio Bellamy, 18, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Recorder's Court to first-degree home invasion, armed robbery and terroristic threats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|50 min
|Kelly
|22
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|57 min
|Kelly
|1,456
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|1 hr
|Kelly
|65
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|5,495
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,850
|Electric City Life Article
|2 hr
|Kelly
|326
|Word Association (May '15)
|8 hr
|Hugo
|1,229
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|9 hr
|Hugo
|3,468
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC