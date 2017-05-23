Second suspect pleads not guilty to h...

Second suspect pleads not guilty to home invasion on South Lumpkin Road

About four months after a Columbus man was robbed at gunpoint in his South Lumpkin Road home , officials have arrested a second suspect in the Jan. 25 incident. Michael Antonio Bellamy, 18, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Recorder's Court to first-degree home invasion, armed robbery and terroristic threats.

