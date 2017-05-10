School heroes save her sona s life, so she can celebrate Mothera s Day instead of mourn
Lindsay Ellis proudly wears a new piece of jewelry, a necklace her two sons, funded by their father, gave her for Mother's Day. The pendant depicts a normal electrocardiogram, which her oldest son, Cody, has now but didn't April 26, when he collapsed while playing basketball in the Hardaway High School gym - and for 12 minutes so much went wrong in his body while so much went right in that school.
