School board member, Columbus residents on bus trip to tour Camelot campus

Camelot Education, the private, for-profit company based in Austin, Texas, and recommended by Muscogee County School District Superintendent David Lewis to run three alternative education programs for $6.4 million annually, is bringing 18 folks from Columbus on chartered bus to Pensacola, Fla., today to visit one of its 43 campuses in six states. The bus left the Muscogee County Public Education Center at 7 a.m., 11 hours before the Muscogee County School Board is scheduled to meet there at 6 p.m. for its monthly meeting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.