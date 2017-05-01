Rumor of shooting at Kendrick High Sc...

Rumor of shooting at Kendrick High School considered a 911 prank call

COLUMBUS, GA There have been rumors and unconfirmed reports of a shooting at Kendrick High School and parents have been notified. Muscogee County School District's Director of Communications Valerie Fuller says the following message was sent to parents regarding these rumors: This is an important notice for parents of Kendrick High School students.

