Robbery, assault charges dropped in Lakebottom-area incident
Prosecutors dropped robbery and assault charges against a Columbus man Tuesday when victims didn't recognize him as the gunman who last year took $1,600 and a gold necklace near Lakebottom Park. Christoper Lynn Copeland had been facing two counts of aggravated assault and obstructing police and one count each of armed robbery, using a gun to commit a crime, being a convicted felon with a gun, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it and possessing hydrocodone.
