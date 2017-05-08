Recommended principal for Rainey-McCullers School of the Arts familiar with Columbus

Weldon "Briant" Williams III , a principal of an Indianapolis arts school who has been an educator in Georgia and a graduate student at Columbus State University, will be the principal of the Muscogee County School District's arts school being constructed if the board approves the superintendent's recommendation. Superintendent David Lewis announced his choice during the Muscogee County School Board's work session Monday.

