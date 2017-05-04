Raymond Rowe wraps up liquidation sal...

Raymond Rowe wraps up liquidation sale, now let the bidding begin

Longtime Columbus retailer Raymond Rowe Furniture wrapped up its "going out of business forever" liquidation sale on Thursday. But while the end definitely is near, it's not quite over yet.

