Q&A with Muscogee County School Districta s 2017 Teacher of the Year
Crowns were part of the table centerpieces at the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation's annual gala Thursday night in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center to symbolize the event's theme: Teachers are our community's crown jewels. After MEEF announced Early College Academy of Columbus social studies teacher Shane Larkin is the Muscogee County School District's 2017 Teacher of the Year , he ensured many of those crowns ended up the next day on the heads of his students to emphasize this message: "They're what make the crown jewels," he said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OtterBox Releases New Defender Series Cases in ...
|8 hr
|Farrell
|2
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|8 hr
|Farrell
|3
|Word Association (May '15)
|15 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,137
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|15 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,743
|Winn-Dixie supermarket off Buena Vista Road to ...
|Fri
|Jay Fennimore
|3
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|Fri
|Will Dockery
|5,310
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|Fri
|Will Dockery
|1,347
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC