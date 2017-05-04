Q&A with Muscogee County School Distr...

Q&A with Muscogee County School Districta s 2017 Teacher of the Year

Crowns were part of the table centerpieces at the Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation's annual gala Thursday night in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center to symbolize the event's theme: Teachers are our community's crown jewels. After MEEF announced Early College Academy of Columbus social studies teacher Shane Larkin is the Muscogee County School District's 2017 Teacher of the Year , he ensured many of those crowns ended up the next day on the heads of his students to emphasize this message: "They're what make the crown jewels," he said.

