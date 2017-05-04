Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked brawl, fatal shootout

One biker gang's wresting an adorned vest from the president of another motorcycle club triggered the Columbus bar brawl and 2015 shootout that killed one man and wounded three others, a prosecutor told jurors in the murder trial of three man accused of gang violence. Assistant District Attorney Ray Daniel said the Strikers club was holding a meet and greet Oct. 9, 2015, at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar, 6969 Macon Road, when around 11:20 p.m. a group affiliated with the Outcast Motorcycle Club arrived, led by defendant Daginald Wheeler.

