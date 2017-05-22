Pre-Memorial Day concert honors falle...

Pre-Memorial Day concert honors fallen service members

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

COLUMBUS, GA Service men and women are receiving an honor for their commitment and sacrifice, one week before Memorial Day. On Sunday, the Columbus Community Orchestra held a free Pre-Memorial Day concert at the St. Mark United Methodist Church on Whitesville Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
End Of The Reign 1 hr Kelly 2
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 1,843
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 1,222
Local Musicians at Hogbottom 2015 (Jun '15) 1 hr Kelly 11
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 1 hr Kelly 5,483
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia Sat Will Dockery 1,437
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Fri J F Cooper 122
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Muscogee County was issued at May 22 at 3:14PM EDT

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,752 • Total comments across all topics: 281,203,787

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC