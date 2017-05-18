Police: Woman in wheelchair was slapp...

Police: Woman in wheelchair was slapped in Recorder's Court restroom

A Columbus woman was jailed Friday after witnesses alleged that she was slapping a disabled woman in a wheelchair in the restroom at Recorder's Court. Salaysia Duerner , 41, was taken into custody about 2:20 p.m. and charged with one count of simple battery and felony neglect of a disabled adult.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Muscogee County was issued at May 22 at 4:47AM EDT

