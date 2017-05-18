Police: Woman in wheelchair was slapped in Recorder's Court restroom
A Columbus woman was jailed Friday after witnesses alleged that she was slapping a disabled woman in a wheelchair in the restroom at Recorder's Court. Salaysia Duerner , 41, was taken into custody about 2:20 p.m. and charged with one count of simple battery and felony neglect of a disabled adult.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|5,471
|Local Musicians at Hogbottom 2015 (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|5
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|9 hr
|Kelly
|1,839
|Word Association (May '15)
|9 hr
|Kelly
|1,218
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|1,437
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Fri
|J F Cooper
|122
|Old Dominion Bay Sandal Collection in Realtree ...
|May 17
|Woolfolk
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC