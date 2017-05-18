Police seize $8,000 worth of meth, heroin and Ecstasy during domestic dispute

What started as domestic dispute for a Columbus couple on Crystal Drive ended Tuesday at the Muscogee County Jail after police seized more than $8,000 worth of Ecstasy, heroin and other illegal drugs, Columbus police said. Alexus Lumford, 22, and Sharod Daugett, 27, face one count each of possession of Ecstasy, possession of heroin with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of methamphetamine.

