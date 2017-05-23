Police: Man threatened to kill office...

Police: Man threatened to kill officer, shoot into Public Safety Center

A man called 911 three times on Saturday, threatening to kill a police officer, shoot into the Public Safety Center and bomb Stars and Strikes, according to testimony in Columbus Recorder's Court. Brian Reed of Columbus, 24, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three counts of terroristic threats.

