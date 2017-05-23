Police: Man threatened to kill officer, shoot into Public Safety Center
A man called 911 three times on Saturday, threatening to kill a police officer, shoot into the Public Safety Center and bomb Stars and Strikes, according to testimony in Columbus Recorder's Court. Brian Reed of Columbus, 24, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to three counts of terroristic threats.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|4 min
|Kelly
|3,454
|Electric City Life Article
|14 min
|Will Dockery
|314
|Local Musicians at Hogbottom 2015 (Jun '15)
|16 min
|Will Dockery
|20
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|43 min
|Hugo
|5,480
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,227
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,847
|Special Report: The bridges of Muscogee County
|3 hr
|Will Dockery
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC