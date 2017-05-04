Police: Man found with $900 worth of drugs, including Ecstasy, meth, cocaine

Columbus police found more than $900 worth of drugs in a Briddlewood Drive home after conducting surveillance on the residence for about four months, according to testimony Wednesday morning in Columbus Recorder's Court. Scott Alexander Couture, who was living in the house at the time, pleaded not guilty to possession of Ecstasy with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of drug-related objects and use of a communication device to facilitate crime.

