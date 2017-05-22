Police investigate break-in at Columbus trucking company on 10th Avenue
Columbus police are trying to identify any possible suspects involved in the burglary that occurred Sunday at the Waggoners Trucking company at 800 10th Ave. An officer was called to the scene on Sunday, but no arrests have been made in the case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|End Of The Reign
|1 hr
|Kelly
|2
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,843
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,222
|Local Musicians at Hogbottom 2015 (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|11
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|5,483
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|Sat
|Will Dockery
|1,437
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|Fri
|J F Cooper
|122
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC