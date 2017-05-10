Police: Dispute involving over 10 people led to shootout at Columbus apartment
A dispute between two groups of people led to a shootout at the Ballard Way apartment complex, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Lawrence Simmons, 33, Antwann Small, 32, and Julio Rodriguez, 47, were arrested in connection with the incident at 5600 Hunter Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Electric City Life Article
|11 min
|Kelly
|287
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|12 hr
|J F Cooper
|5,397
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|13 hr
|J F Cooper
|1,397
|Word Association (May '15)
|14 hr
|Jay F Cooper
|1,167
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|14 hr
|Jay F Cooper
|1,779
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|14 hr
|Jay F Cooper
|3
|Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t...
|Mon
|JF Cooper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC