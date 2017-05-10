Police: Dispute involving over 10 peo...

Police: Dispute involving over 10 people led to shootout at Columbus apartment

A dispute between two groups of people led to a shootout at the Ballard Way apartment complex, according to testimony Tuesday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Lawrence Simmons, 33, Antwann Small, 32, and Julio Rodriguez, 47, were arrested in connection with the incident at 5600 Hunter Road.

