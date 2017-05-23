Police: Boy with knife threatened to kill students at Veterans Memorial Middle
A 13-year-old boy with a knife was taken into custody at Veterans Memorial Middle School Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to kill multiple students, Columbus police said. The teen was taken into custody at 11 a.m. at 2008 Old Guard Road.
