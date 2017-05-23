Police: Boy with knife threatened to ...

Police: Boy with knife threatened to kill students at Veterans Memorial Middle

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 13-year-old boy with a knife was taken into custody at Veterans Memorial Middle School Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to kill multiple students, Columbus police said. The teen was taken into custody at 11 a.m. at 2008 Old Guard Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 17 min Kelly 5,493
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 18 min Kelly 3,467
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 19 min Kelly 20
Electric City Life Article 20 min Kelly 324
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 27 min Kelly 1,454
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... 29 min Kelly 63
News Columbus Museum Gets Teens Into the Chattahooch... 1 hr Kelly 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,932 • Total comments across all topics: 281,255,016

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC