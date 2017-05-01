Page One: Saluting excellence

Page One: Saluting excellence

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

This is the page - in both literal and digital definitions of that word - for opinion, meaning objectivity is not a prerequisite. Still, in this instance maybe a little extra bit of disclaimer and disclosure would be in order.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Electric City Life Article 52 min Victor Hugo 205
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 57 min Victor Hugo 5,354
News Belk, Bass Pro Shops, Costco possible good fits... 2 hr Farrell 36
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 3 hr Victor Hugo 1,386
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 10 hr Poverty Opiates 118
Word Association (May '15) 21 hr Victor Hugo 1,124
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 21 hr Victor Hugo 1,725
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,983 • Total comments across all topics: 280,728,961

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC