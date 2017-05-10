New summer theater festival will bring tourism, big economic impact

A partnership between the Springer Opera House and Columbus State University's Department of Theatre is expected to bring tourism to new heights this season with their new Summer Theatre Festival. "Using the drawing power of theatre entertainment for all ages, GRT anticipates attracting a lively mix of foodies, white water paddlers, zip line enthusiasts, cyclists and music fans who will spend several days sampling the unique mix of urban vitality and river adventure that Columbus has to offer,"Georgia Repertory Theatre said in a news release.

