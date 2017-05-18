Muscogee County School District's ass...

Muscogee County School District's assistant superintendent resigns

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

COLUMBUS, GA The Assistant Superintendent, Rebecca Braaten has resigned to pursue other career opportunities outside of the district, according to a press release. I have had the pleasure of working with Mrs. Braaten in various roles for the past 15 years and appreciate the commitment she has demonstrated to the educational improvement in the MCSD for the past three and a half years in her role as assistant superintendent," said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 1,206
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 1 hr Kelly 1,825
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) Thu Third Pregnancy 121
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) Wed Will Dockery 5,453
News Old Dominion Bay Sandal Collection in Realtree ... Wed Woolfolk 2
Electric City Life Article May 15 Will Dockery 311
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... May 15 Will Dockery 52
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. North Korea
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pakistan
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,129,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC