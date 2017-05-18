Muscogee County School District's assistant superintendent resigns
COLUMBUS, GA The Assistant Superintendent, Rebecca Braaten has resigned to pursue other career opportunities outside of the district, according to a press release. I have had the pleasure of working with Mrs. Braaten in various roles for the past 15 years and appreciate the commitment she has demonstrated to the educational improvement in the MCSD for the past three and a half years in her role as assistant superintendent," said Dr. David Lewis, Superintendent.
