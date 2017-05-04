Muscogee County School Districta s 2017 Teacher of the Year is announced
Shane Larkin of the Early College Academy of Columbus is the Muscogee County School District's 2017 Teacher of the Year. The Muscogee Educational Excellence Foundation announced the winner during its annual gala Thursday night in the Columbus Convention & Trade Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked...
|3 hr
|Ranger
|1
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|1,346
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|5,309
|Anyone heard any of the bands playing at RiverF...
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|2
|Electric City Life Article
|4 hr
|FearDevil
|211
|Word Association (May '15)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,134
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,740
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC