Murder trial witness refuses to name police officers linked to biker gang
The murder trial of three men charged in a fatal 2015 biker gang shootout hit a snag Monday when a witness refused to name Columbus police officers he said were distantly affiliated with the Outcast Motorcycle Club. The witness was Gregory Fleming, who testified he was the vice-president of the Strikers Motorcycle Club that on Oct. 9, 2015, gathered for a meet-and-greet at the 4th Quarter Sports Bar, 6959 Macon Road, where Dominic Mitchell fatally was shot during a battle between the two groups.
