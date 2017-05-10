Murder trial expert explains a one-percentera biker gang culture

Those were among the terms jurors in the murder trial of three alleged biker gangsters heard Wednesday as a Georgia gang expert testified for the prosecution. The witness was A. Charles Lyda, a gang investigator for the Cobb County District Attorney, called to Columbus to analyze evidence in the case against Daginald Wheeler, Demark Ponder and James Daniel Jr., each allegedly associated with the Outcast Motorcycle Club that invaded a rival group's Oct. 9, 2015, gathering where one man fatally was shot.

