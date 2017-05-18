Murder suspect killed, officer injure...

Murder suspect killed, officer injured after police chase near Cusseta Road

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 22-year-old murder suspect died after being struck by a Columbus police vehicle near Cusseta Road, authorities said. He was pronounced of blunt-force trauma at 11:55 a.m, Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 2 hr _Zoey_ 1,203
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 2 hr _Zoey_ 1,822
News Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13) 9 hr Third Pregnancy 121
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) Wed Will Dockery 5,453
News Old Dominion Bay Sandal Collection in Realtree ... Wed Woolfolk 2
Electric City Life Article May 15 Will Dockery 311
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... May 15 Will Dockery 52
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,249 • Total comments across all topics: 281,114,373

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC