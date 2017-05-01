Mother Son Dance-Columbus to happen in May
The 5th annual Mother Son Dance-Columbus is Saturday, May 13 at the Columbus Convention and Trade Center from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. The dance will give mothers an evening to bond while having fun and dancing with their sons. "This year's theme is a "Night in Paris" and will give attendees an elegant and classy affair," said Kirsten King, organizer of the dance.
