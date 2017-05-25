Most Wanted: January 2017 Bull Creek Apartments murder
According to police, Nelson's murder was in retaliation for the killing of 22-year-old Dominique Horton on Jan. 5 in the 3000 block of 32nd Avenue in south Columbus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|5,501
|Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|30
|Columbus Museum Gets Teens Into the Chattahooch...
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|5
|Electric City Life Article
|2 hr
|Will Dockery
|327
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,852
|Word Association (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,232
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|4 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,459
|Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08)
|19 hr
|Hugo
|3,468
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC