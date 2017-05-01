More

COLUMBUS, GA Columbus State University announced Monday that Mark Lott has been named CSU's new police chief, a position he has held on an interim basis since last fall. Lott is ultimately responsible for the safety of about 8,400 students, 800 employees, countless visitors, and serval off-campus outreach learning centers.

