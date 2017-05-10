Mom wouldn't let teen drive car to st...

Mom wouldn't let teen drive car to store, so he bit her and stole it, police say

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A 17-year-old bit his mother on the arm and stole his stepfather's 2017 Chevrolet Spark after he was told he couldn't drive the car to the store, according to testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Demarco Lamont Pierce pleaded not guilty to simple battery and theft by taking motor vehicle.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 2 hr Anonymous 1,429
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... 2 hr Anonymous 34
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr Stan 5,423
Electric City Life Article 3 hr Will Dockery 306
Word Association (May '15) 17 hr Doug77 1,169
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 20 hr _Zoey_ 1,781
News Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t... May 8 JF Cooper 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,136 • Total comments across all topics: 280,961,099

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC