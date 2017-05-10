Mom wouldn't let teen drive car to store, so he bit her and stole it, police say
A 17-year-old bit his mother on the arm and stole his stepfather's 2017 Chevrolet Spark after he was told he couldn't drive the car to the store, according to testimony Wednesday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Demarco Lamont Pierce pleaded not guilty to simple battery and theft by taking motor vehicle.
