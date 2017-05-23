McCullers Center 2017 fellow a a blaz...

McCullers Center 2017 fellow a a blazingly talented young writera

9 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The Columbus State University Carson McCullers Center for Writers and Musicians has announced the 2017 Marguerite and Lamar Smith Writing Fellow. Each year, the fellow resides and writes from September to December in the McCullers Center, 1519 Stark Ave., the childhood home of the celebrated late writer.

