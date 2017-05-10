Man who died in Interstate 185 crash ...

Man who died in Interstate 185 crash is identified

14 hrs ago

One man died and two people were injured after an SUV crashed in the southbound lane of Interstate 185 in Columbus, authorities said. David Howard, 33, was pronounced dead of blunt-force trauma at the scene of the crash south of Smith Road at 6:04 p.m. Friday, Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley said.

