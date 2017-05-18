Man shoots into cousina s apartment before robbing him, Columbus police say
A Columbus man was at his home with his two sons when his cousin fired shots into his Ticknor Drive apartment and stole more than $700 in cash, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Lenzo Carter Jr., 32, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery, criminal trespassing, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.
