Man shoots into cousina s apartment before robbing him, Columbus police say

A Columbus man was at his home with his two sons when his cousin fired shots into his Ticknor Drive apartment and stole more than $700 in cash, according to testimony Thursday in Columbus Recorder's Court. Lenzo Carter Jr., 32, pleaded not guilty to armed robbery, criminal trespassing, reckless conduct and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

