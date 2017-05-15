Man pleads not guilty to possessing m...

Man pleads not guilty to possessing meth with intent to distribute

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Columbus man who was a passenger in a stopped vehicle Monday afternoon pleaded not guilty to possessing more than $700 worth of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and other charges during a Tuesday Recorder's Court hearing. Kelvin Hall, 42, also was charged with possession of drug related items and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

