Man pleads not guilty to possessing meth with intent to distribute
A Columbus man who was a passenger in a stopped vehicle Monday afternoon pleaded not guilty to possessing more than $700 worth of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and other charges during a Tuesday Recorder's Court hearing. Kelvin Hall, 42, also was charged with possession of drug related items and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|40 min
|Kelly
|5,448
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|48 min
|Kelly
|1,811
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|12 hr
|Kelly
|119
|Word Association (May '15)
|12 hr
|Kelly
|1,192
|Electric City Life Article
|Mon
|Will Dockery
|311
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|Mon
|Will Dockery
|53
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|Sun
|J F Cooper
|1,435
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC