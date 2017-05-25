Man found on Phenix Citya s Brickyard Road dies in hospital
Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said a man found on Brickyard Road Wednesday morning was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. Sumbry said the man died at 4:21 a.m. He said there appeared to be a gunshot wound.
