Man found on Phenix Citya s Brickyard...

Man found on Phenix Citya s Brickyard Road dies in hospital

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Russell County Coroner Arthur Sumbry Jr. said a man found on Brickyard Road Wednesday morning was pronounced dead at Midtown Medical Center in Columbus. Sumbry said the man died at 4:21 a.m. He said there appeared to be a gunshot wound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 3 hr Will Dockery 5,501
Columbus-Phenix City music scene (Jun '15) 3 hr Will Dockery 30
News Columbus Museum Gets Teens Into the Chattahooch... 4 hr Will Dockery 5
Electric City Life Article 4 hr Will Dockery 327
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 5 hr Kelly 1,852
Word Association (May '15) 5 hr Kelly 1,232
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 6 hr Will Dockery 1,459
Is Columbus a good place to live? (Sep '08) 21 hr Hugo 3,468
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Recession
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,491 • Total comments across all topics: 281,277,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC