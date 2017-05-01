Lt. Gov. Cagle supports Fort Benning in campaign for Georgia governor
Two days after announcing his bid for Georgia governor, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle was in Columbus on Tuesday for a Fort Benning briefing from the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce and to tout his plan to create 500,000 new jobs over four years and cut taxes by $100 million if elected.
