Lt. Gov. Cagle supports Fort Benning in campaign for Georgia governor

Two days after announcing his bid for Georgia governor, Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle was in Columbus on Tuesday for a Fort Benning briefing from the Greater Columbus Chamber of Commerce and to tout his plan to create 500,000 new jobs over four years and cut taxes by $100 million if elected.

