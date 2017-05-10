Looking Back

Looking Back

Col. Paul Singer, the man credited with "cleaning up" the Birmingham Police, voiced this opinion about the reason for the current purge of the Columbus Police Department at a meeting Thursday of the Columbus Exchange Club. Singer laid the cause on the fact that Columbus has no professional direction of its police and fire departments.

