Looking Back

Col. Paul Singer, the man credited with "cleaning up" the Birmingham Police, voiced this opinion about the reason for the current purge of the Columbus Police Department at a meeting Thursday of the Columbus Exchange Club. Singer laid the cause on the fact that Columbus has no professional direction of its police and fire departments.
