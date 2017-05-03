Looking Back
A probe into reported gambling and prostitution in Columbus has been launched by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation - apparently without the knowledge of local police. Maj. Barney Ragsdale, director of the GBI, disclosed the investigation following an order by Gov. Lester Maddox that the agency crack down on gambling and vice throughout the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Word Association (May '15)
|11 min
|Will Dockery
|1,136
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|12 min
|Will Dockery
|1,743
|Feardevil novel by Lillian Owl (Sep '11)
|43 min
|Kelly
|105
|1915 train wreck in Columbus (Jan '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|6
|Hogbottom- Can we do better? (Sep '13)
|5 hr
|Kelly
|106
|State of the Ralston not happy tale
|13 hr
|Columbus Music Sc...
|2
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|14 hr
|Columbus Music Sc...
|5,355
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC