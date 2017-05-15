Longtime W.C. Bradley Company executive set to retire
For 31 years, Mat Swift has been the driving force behind the W.C. Bradley Company's real estate arm, implementing major developments that have transformed Columbus - from Maple Ridge to downtown. Swift, who turns 70 in August, will be retiring as president of the Columbus-based company's Real Estate Division before the end of year, Swift and company officials have recently confirmed.
