Kinetic announces two winners of scholarships totaling $5,000

Receiving $2,500 each as the 2017 winners of the Ronald J. Mahoney Kinetic Scholarships are, from left, Madison Wood of Columbus High School and Unique Henry of Carver High School, posing with Kinetic Credit Union president and chief executive officer Janet Davis. Receiving $2,500 each as the 2017 winners of the Ronald J. Mahoney Kinetic Scholarships are, from left, Madison Wood of Columbus High School and Unique Henry of Carver High School, posing with Kinetic Credit Union president and chief executive officer Janet Davis.

