Jury still out in murder trial of three alleged biker gangsters

The jury has yet to reach a verdict in the murder trial of three alleged biker gangsters accused of invading a rival motorcycle club's 2015 gathering at a Columbus sports bar where Dominic Mitchell fatally was shot. Jurors began their deliberations about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and left for the day around 4 p.m., with instructions to return at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

