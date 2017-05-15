Jury still out in murder trial of three alleged biker gangsters
The jury has yet to reach a verdict in the murder trial of three alleged biker gangsters accused of invading a rival motorcycle club's 2015 gathering at a Columbus sports bar where Dominic Mitchell fatally was shot. Jurors began their deliberations about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, and left for the day around 4 p.m., with instructions to return at 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|5,446
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|2 hr
|Kelly
|1,809
|Newt Gingrich's first wife, Jackie, dies (Aug '13)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|120
|Word Association (May '15)
|3 hr
|Kelly
|1,192
|Electric City Life Article
|Mon
|Will Dockery
|311
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|Mon
|Will Dockery
|53
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|Sun
|J F Cooper
|1,435
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC