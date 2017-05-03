Jurors not able to reach unanimous agreement in 2016 Peachtree Mall murder trial
COLUMBUS, GA A verdict was reached but denied after the court found out that the verdict was not unanimous in the 2016 Peachtree Mall murder trial. One juror reported that she was pressured into a guilty verdict for Tekoa Young and Terell McFarland after the first verdict was reached.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,737
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Kelly
|1,131
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|2 hr
|Columbus Music Sc...
|5,354
|Electric City Life Article
|2 hr
|Columbus Music Sc...
|209
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|2 hr
|Columbus Music Sc...
|1,384
|Winn-Dixie supermarket off Buena Vista Road to ...
|10 hr
|Kelly
|2
|Looking Back
|10 hr
|Kelly
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC