Jurors not able to reach unanimous agreement in 2016 Peachtree Mall murder trial

COLUMBUS, GA A verdict was reached but denied after the court found out that the verdict was not unanimous in the 2016 Peachtree Mall murder trial. One juror reported that she was pressured into a guilty verdict for Tekoa Young and Terell McFarland after the first verdict was reached.

