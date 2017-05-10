Judge sentences Columbus stepfather who bashed his 2-year-old skull in
The man convicted of bashing in his 2-year-old stepson's head in 2013 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. Judge Ron Mullins gave 31-year-old Randall Guy Keller that sentence in the death of William Powell, his ex-wife's son by another man.
