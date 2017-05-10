Judge sentences Columbus stepfather w...

Judge sentences Columbus stepfather who bashed his 2-year-old skull in

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

The man convicted of bashing in his 2-year-old stepson's head in 2013 was sentenced to life in prison Thursday. Judge Ron Mullins gave 31-year-old Randall Guy Keller that sentence in the death of William Powell, his ex-wife's son by another man.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 2 hr joshgreen 5,410
Word Association (May '15) 4 hr Doug77 1,169
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 4 hr Anonymous 1,416
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... 5 hr Anonymous 22
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 6 hr _Zoey_ 1,781
Electric City Life Article 6 hr Will Dockery 292
News Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t... May 8 JF Cooper 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,204 • Total comments across all topics: 280,947,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC