Iraq base: US contractor denies secur...

Iraq base: US contractor denies security risks, prostitution

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

Steve Anderson, a former employee of Sallyport Global, is interviewed by The Associated Press, Thursday, April 27, 2017, in New York. Anderson says his managers pressured him to sign off on faked manifests for aircraft carrying smuggled alcohol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Word Association (May '15) 8 hr _Zoey_ 1,136
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 8 hr _Zoey_ 1,742
News Winn-Dixie supermarket off Buena Vista Road to ... 8 hr Jay Fennimore 3
News Prosecutor: Robbing a biker of his vest sparked... 8 hr Jay Fennimore 2
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 13 hr Will Dockery 5,310
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 13 hr Will Dockery 1,347
Electric City Life Article 13 hr Will Dockery 212
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,626 • Total comments across all topics: 280,807,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC