Home and fire security firm A-COM acquires Columbus company
Columbus-based home and business security company A-COM Integrated Solutions said Friday it recently acquired Beck and Associates Network Solutions Inc. "This acquisition further strengthens the AIS scope of services in the areas of network security and IT support," A-Com said in a release. Financial terms of the deal were not released.
