Historic Westville site move delayed again
COLUMBUS, GA The move of the first building from the Historic Westville site in Lumpkin to its new home in south Columbus has been pushed back again. The living museum has yet to receive the necessary move permit to relocate the building through two-tenths of a mile in Stewart County.
