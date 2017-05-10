Historic garden discovered at Wynnton...

Historic garden discovered at Wynnton Road property now on the market

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Her parents - Robert and Edith Garrett - purchased the historic W.C. Bradley property at 1327 Wynnton Road in 1961 for a home photography studio. They were drawn to the lush greenery and colorful blossoms; as well as the terraces, stones and brickwork that accented the property that they bought from Minnie Scarbrough, a relative of the Bradleys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... 7 min Will Dockery 25
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 15 min joshgreen 5,412
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 19 min Will Dockery 1,422
Electric City Life Article 3 hr Anonymous 293
Word Association (May '15) 13 hr Doug77 1,169
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 15 hr _Zoey_ 1,781
News Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t... May 8 JF Cooper 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,998 • Total comments across all topics: 280,956,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC