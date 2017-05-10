Historic garden discovered at Wynnton Road property now on the market
Her parents - Robert and Edith Garrett - purchased the historic W.C. Bradley property at 1327 Wynnton Road in 1961 for a home photography studio. They were drawn to the lush greenery and colorful blossoms; as well as the terraces, stones and brickwork that accented the property that they bought from Minnie Scarbrough, a relative of the Bradleys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|7 min
|Will Dockery
|25
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|15 min
|joshgreen
|5,412
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|19 min
|Will Dockery
|1,422
|Electric City Life Article
|3 hr
|Anonymous
|293
|Word Association (May '15)
|13 hr
|Doug77
|1,169
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|15 hr
|_Zoey_
|1,781
|Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t...
|May 8
|JF Cooper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC