Historic Columbus awards $2,500 schol...

Historic Columbus awards $2,500 scholarship to UGA-bound Jordan valedictorian

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

Representatives from Historic Columbus Foundation surprised Thursday morning Jordan Vocational High School senior Cierra Nell by presenting her with the 24th annual Patricia Jackson Howard Memorial Scholarship. The $2,500 scholarship was established in memory of the foundation's second executive director.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12) 7 hr joshgreen 5,410
Word Association (May '15) 8 hr Doug77 1,169
Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia 9 hr Anonymous 1,416
News Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t... 9 hr Anonymous 22
*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15) 11 hr _Zoey_ 1,781
Electric City Life Article 11 hr Will Dockery 292
News Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t... May 8 JF Cooper 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,109 • Total comments across all topics: 280,952,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC