Historic Columbus awards $2,500 scholarship to UGA-bound Jordan valedictorian
Representatives from Historic Columbus Foundation surprised Thursday morning Jordan Vocational High School senior Cierra Nell by presenting her with the 24th annual Patricia Jackson Howard Memorial Scholarship. The $2,500 scholarship was established in memory of the foundation's second executive director.
