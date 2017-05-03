Guilty verdicts on all counts are read in Superior Court in the March ...

After several days of deliberations, including the dismissal of a juror who was replaced with an alternate, Xzavaien Jones, Tekoa Young and Terell McFarland were convicted in the March 26, 2016 shooting death of Anthony Meredith outside the food court entrance at Peachtree Mall. The killing was described as gang retribution by prosecutors.

