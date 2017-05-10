Grand jury clears officer in Columbus...

Grand jury clears officer in Columbus teena s fatal shooting

Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A Russell County grand jury reviewing evidence in the Nov. 6 fatal shooting of Christian Redwine has found the police officer involved committed no wrongdoing. Officer Allan Brown shot the 17-year-old multiple times after Redwine led Columbus police on a late-night chase into Phenix City, where the teen ran off the road with two passengers in a stolen Pontiac G-6.

