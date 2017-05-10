Giant sidewalks connecting trails to ...

Giant sidewalks connecting trails to downtown Columbus

17 hrs ago

Sidewalks along historic Linwood Cemetery are taking on a different look as the city continues to expand trails in Columbus. Most walkers and bikers have gotten used to a 12-foot asphalt trail on the old railroad bed from Psalmond Road south into the city, but they haven't gotten used to a huge concrete pad from 10th Avenue and Linwood Boulevard west to downtown.

Columbus, GA

