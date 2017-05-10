Giant sidewalks connecting trails to downtown Columbus
Sidewalks along historic Linwood Cemetery are taking on a different look as the city continues to expand trails in Columbus. Most walkers and bikers have gotten used to a 12-foot asphalt trail on the old railroad bed from Psalmond Road south into the city, but they haven't gotten used to a huge concrete pad from 10th Avenue and Linwood Boulevard west to downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is the Columbus music scene legitimate (Jul '12)
|24 min
|Will Dockery
|5,437
|Word Association (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,186
|*keep a word- drop a word* Game (May '15)
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|1,800
|Electric City Life Article
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|311
|Over 2,000 pounds of crawfish being delivered t...
|1 hr
|Will Dockery
|53
|Review: Live Music in Columbus Georgia
|15 hr
|J F Cooper
|1,435
|Section of Reese Road could use some upgrades t...
|May 8
|JF Cooper
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC